The New England Patriots are reportedly engaged in internal discussions to acquire seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons, amidst rumors that the organization is looking to trade the veteran pass-catcher.

"Can't speak to what Julio Jones wants, but was told the #Patriots have had internal discussions about the wide receiver," NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Saturday. "The 32-year old had been incredibly durable until this past season when he dealt with a troublesome hamstring."



Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

A final decision on trading or releasing Jones is expected to come before June 2nd when the Falcons can still move him and save $15 million against the salary cap.

In addition to having the talented second-team All-Pro wideout Calvin Ridley, the Falcons also acquired the coveted rookie tight end, Kyle Pitts, with the fourth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Despite playing in just nine games due to injury, Jones finished the 2020 season with 51 receptions for 771 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots have gone overboard when acquiring new talent this offseason, bringing in Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jonnu Smith, and Hunter Henry. The team also drafted Mac Jones with the 15th pick in the draft, while resigning veteran quarterback Cam Newton.

