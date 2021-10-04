Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft shared a hug prior to their respective teams' matchup, Sunday night in New England. Brady played for the Pats from 2001 to 2019, winning six Super Bowls with the organization.

Additionally, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the team has arranged a ceremony to "briefly acknowledge" the success of Brady if he surpasses Drew Brees' record of 80,358 career passing yards.



At 44-years-old, Brady is averaging 362.3 passing yards per game this season, and will almost certainly pass Brees' record.

The legendary quarterback spoke about returning to New England with reporters, earlier this week:

"I'm just excited to go up there and try to beat a really good football team. That's ultimately what this week is about. It's not about the quarterback, it's not about the fans or the home crowd or relationships of 20 years. It's about two good football teams going at it, and we've got to do a great job. It's going to be a huge test. Last week was a huge test, and we didn't quite meet it. This is another huge test; we've got to go meet the challenge."

The Buccaneers and Patriots' Sunday night matchup will kickoff at 8:20 PM ET.

