UPDATE: The Patriots' game against the Denver Broncos has been rescheduled to next Sunday.

With the Coronavirus still spreading at a rapid rate around the world, it's clear that life has changed quite a bit. Now, we are all expected to social distance and take the proper precautions to not get infected by the virus. Simply put, this is much easier said than done, especially when you are an athlete who needs to be around people at practice and during games. Without the presence of a bubble, the NFL has been feeling the pressure and they understand just how hard this can all be.

The Tennessee Titans are the best example of this as they have had upwards of 20 people test positive over the past two weeks. Meanwhile, the Patriots have had four positive tests, including one this morning. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Patriots' fourth positive test has led to a full shutdown of their facilities. Now, their Monday night game against the Denver Broncos is being called into question.

This is massive news for the NFL who has stated that future breaches of the Coronavirus guidelines could result in a loss of draft picks and even forfeited games. The league understands that the season can only go on if the players cooperate, and so far, it remains to be seen whether or not the NFL can actually progress at this rate.

Meanwhile, the Titans suffered yet another COVID case this morning, as well, meaning they could go two weeks in a row without playing a single game.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.