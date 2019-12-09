Earlier on in the NFL season, it truly seemed as though the New England Patriots were primed and ready to win yet another Super Bowl. The team started the season 8-0 until they finally ran into a good quarterback in Lamar Jackson. Now that the Patriots schedule has actually gotten difficult, the team is struggling to put up consistent wins and last night, they lost yet another game to bring their record down to 10-3. This time, the Patriots lost to the likes of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 23-16.

It was a fairly entertaining game although the fans in Foxboro were not having any of it. After the game, a fight between a few fans was caught on camera and the whole thing was pretty ridiculous. One fan was pushed on the ground and punches were thrown while onlookers commented with disgust.

According to TMZ, no arrests were made following this altercation although it's quite bizarre to see fans of such a prosperous team getting into fights like this. The Patriots have won six titles in 20 years so there really isn't anything to fight about. If you were a part of this fight, you have to feel just a tiny bit embarrassed by it all.

Meanwhile, the Patriots will be looking to bounce back next week as they take on the 1-12 Bengals.