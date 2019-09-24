Antonio Brown annoyed the New England Patriots so much that they ended up releasing him on Friday. This came as pretty shocking news at the time but when you consider everything the wide receiver has been caught up in recently, you can't be mad at the Patriots for resorting to some drastic measures. For now, Brown is without a job in the league and is currently being investigated for the sexual assault allegations that have been made over the past two weeks.

Brown has caught himself another L today although this one was king of expected. It's been reported by ProFootballTalk that the Patriots have refused to pay the first installment of Brown's $9 million signing bonus. The team was supposed to pay him $5 million yesterday but the check never came through.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

What's interesting about the report is it states that Brown can go after the Patriots in court since he never breached his contract. There is a chance he would still lose though, especially if the Pats can prove he withheld information prior to being signed. Either way, this could be a messy situation for both sides and we're sure Brown is upset about his money being blocked.

Stay tuned for more updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.