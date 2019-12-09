Over the last 20 years, the New England Patriots have been subjected to numerous scandals, many of which put into question their competitive integrity. In the 2000s, they were accused of taping other teams' play-callers and a few years ago, they were criticized for their role in "deflate-gate." Today, yet another allegation came to light, this time from the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor claimed he was made aware of a Patriots advanced scout allegedly videotaping their game against the Cleveland Browns.

As Adam Schefter explains, a Bengals employee saw a Patriots employee with a camera and reported it to the league. The NFL did a quick investigation and obtained the tape. In the end, it was all a misunderstanding as it was revealed that the advanced scout was actually being filmed for a feature produced by the team. Needless to say, the Pats have been cleared of all charges.

Thanks to the Patriots' reputation, fans jumped to conclusions and were mocking the team for continuously performing dubious actions. Now that everything has been cleared it up, it seems like all the criticism has gone by the wayside and the whole thing is resolved.