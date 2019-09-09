mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Patrik Joined By Just John On "Talking To The Landlord"

Milca P.
September 09, 2019 05:51
Talking To The Landlord
Patrik Feat. Just John

Patrik continues the campaign.


After arriving this year with singles that include "Keven" and "Not For Profit," Toronto-bred emcee Patrik has returned to touch down with "Talking To The Landlord," a new collaboration that recruits the talents of Just John.

The last full-length project that came from the X10 artist was last year's Spadina EP, which arrived in November. While he has given no official word of a follow up, Patrik's recent onslaught of new sounds seems to be gearing our ears up for something of the like, but until that makes its arrival, get well acquainted with "Talking To The Landlord" before revisiting "Keven" and "Not For Profit".

Quotable Lyrics

Wake up, weed up
Run around, street up
Run the town, feed up
That's just the vibe when you see us

