Patrik Comes Through With A Tough New Track "Not For Profit"

Patrik has come through yet again with a new beat to get the Northerners ready for the warmer months ahead, as well as some NBA history (too soon?). The proud MTL and Toronto rapper's latest offering is "Not For Profit" produced by Lucid Soundz.

The song touches on the usual truths delivered by Patrik, this time detailing his honest come up as an artist that's securing his title in the rap game. "Should I be the greatest? I mean probably," Patrik spits.

There's no word on whether this track is an official single from an upcoming project. Either way, it'll hold us over until Patrik drops off another one or a new EP to keep us going through the summer.

Listen and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't compare me to ni**as

Especially not in this brand new economy

Check for me

I'm exactly where I got to be