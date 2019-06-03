mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Patrik Comes Through With A Tough New Track "Not For Profit"

Chantilly Post
June 03, 2019 17:46
171 Views
20
1
CoverCover

Not For Profit
Patrik

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Patrik's here with another one.


Patrik has come through yet again with a new beat to get the Northerners ready for the warmer months ahead, as well as some NBA history (too soon?). The proud MTL and Toronto rapper's latest offering is "Not For Profit" produced by Lucid Soundz. 

The song touches on the usual truths delivered by Patrik, this time detailing his honest come up as an artist that's securing his title in the rap game. "Should I be the greatest? I mean probably," Patrik spits. 

There's no word on whether this track is an official single from an upcoming project. Either way, it'll hold us over until Patrik drops off another one or a new EP to keep us going through the summer. 

Listen and let us know what you think in the comments. 

Quotable Lyrics
Don't compare me to ni**as
Especially not in this brand new economy
Check for me
I'm exactly where I got to be

Patrik Not For Profit stream toronto raptors montreal
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Patrik Comes Through With A Tough New Track "Not For Profit"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject