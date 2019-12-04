It's obvious that Los Angeles Clippers star Patrick Patterson just wants the controversy surrounding his recent "bulldog" comments to fade away. The baller recently caught a bit of backlash on social media after he went toe-to-toe with a stranger who criticized Patrick's marriage to a woman of a different ethnic background.

After calling Patrick a "statistic," the person added, "I bet she's the only one in her family history to date a black stay woke my guy." Patrick snapped back in defense of his relationship and hurled an insult that made waves. "So I should settle for a bulldog and act like I’m happy with my life and preach ‘keep it in your race’ to the world as if Dr. King didn’t fight/die for equality, acceptance, all cultures loving one another, and no hate?" he asked.

After much public scrutiny and accusations that he called all black women "bulldogs," Patrick issued an apology and stated he was only speaking on this man's wife and not black women. Either way, the Clippers player said he regretted the entire exchange, and while he'd like the whole thing to be put to rest, a TMZ cameraman decided to rehash the entire situation when he caught Patrick and his wife, Sarah Nassar, walking down the street.

"At the end of the day what happened happened. I apologized for it. I'd just like to leave it at that," Patrick said. When asked about his experiences with being in a relationship with someone from a different background, Patrick stated, "The only experience that matters is the one I share with my wife. The love we share. At the end of the day, nothing else matters."

"Social media's one thing. It's a different animal. The real world is a whole new animal, so each aspect is different from another in its own way," he added. "They're both positive and negative in its own way." Watch his clip below.