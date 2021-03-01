Patrick Mahomes suffered a case of turf toe during the NFL playoffs this past season and as a result, it was obvious that he wasn't as mobile as he usually is. For instance, during the Super Bowl, Mahomes had a tough time getting out of the pocket, and it allowed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to completely feast on him for the entire game. As a result, it became obvious that Mahomes needed surgery, and recently, that's exactly what he got.

According to NFL Network reporter James Palmer, Mahomes had a successful surgery about three weeks ago. Now, the superstar quarterback will have to recover for three months, and during that time, he won't be able to engage in football activities.

However, there is some positive news for Mahomes here as he is expected to be at training camp this summer. In fact, some believe Mahomes will get to participate in the Chiefs' mandatory mini-camp which is supposed to take place in just a few short months.

Either way, things are looking good for Mahomes and Kansas City. After a disappointing end to last season, the squad will be motivated to come back with a vengeance and a healthy Mahomes will be a scary sight for opposing teams.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images