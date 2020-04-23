Tom Brady has been in the news a lot lately and it's not exactly for football reasons. Of course, it all started when Brady was told to go home after disobeying the stay at home order so he could go work out at a park. More recently, Brady walked into the wrong house while trying to meet up with his offensive coordinator. Essentially, Brady broke into someone's home and only realized it when he looked up and saw a man not named Byron Leftwich in front of him. Needless to say, the last few days have been quite interesting for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Today, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes heard about Brady's mistake and took to Twitter to show some support to a fellow quarterback. As he explains, he did the same thing during his first year in Kansas City.

While this is pretty hilarious, it begs the question: why does this keep happening? I mean, why aren't people locking their doors? Are the addresses not visible? Why do all of the homes look so alike? These are all elements that these stories pretty baffling, to say the least.

Either way, we're sure both of these QBs have learned their lessons.