Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid player in the entire NFL and his contract will last the Kansas City Chiefs for a very long time. The only issue here is that Mahomes' contract doesn't give the Chiefs much room to sign other high-level players. Roster bonuses can go against the salary cap and in 2021, Mahomes was expected to make over $21 million in these types of bonuses alone. However, Mahomes understands just how important it is to have a great supporting cast, and now, he's helping his team adjust.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Mahomes has agreed to turn his roster bonus into a signing bonus, which means the Chiefs will get an extra $17 million to spend on other players. This is great news for the Chiefs organization, as they will be able to give the team some depth heading into next season.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently restructured his contract in a similar fashion, so it's no surprise the Chiefs would want to do this as well. These two teams will be vying for the Super Bowl this year, and they will need all the help they can get.

Meanwhile, with Mahomes making close to half a billion over the next 10 years, it's clear that restructuring his contract won't hurt him all that much.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images