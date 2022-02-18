Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the entire NFL right now, however, he has received some flack due to the actions of his family members. For instance, his brother Jackson and his fiancee Brittany Matthews are constantly getting into some antics at Chiefs games, and at times, they have stolen the headlines in pretty negative ways.

Yesterday, Mahomes and Matthews went viral after a courtside interaction at a basketball game, and it forced Mahomes to come out and make a statement about how his relationship is doing just fine. Now, however, Mahomes is contending with new rumors, as one source went on Twitter and claimed that Mahomes had asked his brother and fiancee to stop attending games, altogether.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In a new report from TMZ, these rumors were completely shut down as a source close to Mahomes came out and said that such conversations were never had. Mahomes is always excited to have the support of his family at the games, and that is not going to change, regardless of all of the headlines that have been going around.

Fans have a weird obsession with Matthews and Jackson, so it's not surprising that this blew up into such a huge story. Hopefully, Mahomes' family is able to get some of the attention off of them, especially with an important season on the horizon.

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

