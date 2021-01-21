Patrick Mahomes is easily one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and after winning a Super Bowl last season, many are expecting him to be able to match that success and go back to back. It remains to be seen whether or not this will be the case, especially since he suffered what appeared to be a neck injury on Sunday during the Chiefs' Divisional Round game against the Cleveland Browns. With an AFC Championship matchup against the Bills on the horizon, fans are anxious as to whether or not Mahomes will be ready.

According to reporter Adam Teicher, there is certainly reason to be optimistic heading into Sunday. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid claimed that Mahomes is feeling good and that he was a full participant in practice. While Mahomes still needs to be examined by an independent doctor, this is a massive step towards being game ready this weekend.

The Chiefs' upcoming opponents are no slouches as they had to knockoff the Indianapolis Colts as well as the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Josh Allen is looking to explode on offense and if the Chiefs want to keep up, they'll need to have their ace under center.

With Mahomes' status for Sunday still up in the air, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.