Patrick Mahomes is easily one of the biggest athletes on the planet right now thanks to his immense success with the Kansas City Chiefs. He is in just his third year as the team's starting quarterback and with a Super Bowl to his name, it already looks like Mahomes could be on his way back to yet another championship appearance. His play has earned him a contract worth more than $500 million and his endorsements continue to pile up. Among these endorsements is a deal with Adidas, where he is now getting his own sneaker.

In the images below, you can find the Adidas UltraBoost Mid "Pat Mahomes" which comes in a gorgeous shade of burgundy. This dark shade of red is found all over the Primeknit upper which also has some white and black sprinkled throughout. Overall, it's a clean colorway that is a great first impression for the line of Mahomes-themed sneakers that will surely be coming out over the next little while.

Stay tuned for release details on this sneaker, as we will surely be receiving more updates in the near future. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this shoe in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

