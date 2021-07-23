Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid quarterback in the entire NFL and it makes sense as to why this is the case. In his short career, Mahomes has already led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory and two Super Bowl appearances. Moving forward, Mahomes is expected to win more championships and when it comes to his stats, he is easily one of the most dominant forces in the entire NFL.

Last season, Mahomes hurt his foot during the postseason and he even played through the injury during the Super Bowl. At the end of the season, Mahomes was forced to have surgery and since that time, Chiefs fans have been waiting for an update in regards to his status for the start of the season.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Today, it was reported by Adam Teicher of ESPN that Mahomes is feeling just fine and that he will get to be a full participant in training camp. As you can imagine, this is some fantastic news for the Chiefs who need Mahomes healthy if they want any real chance of being successful throughout the year.

The Chiefs will be one of the contenders in the AFC this season and it's hard to picture another team giving them a hard time. Either way, the Chiefs faithful have a lot to be excited for this season.