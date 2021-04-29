Tonight is the NFL Draft which means numerous players will get to live out their dreams of making it to the NFL. While all eyes were supposed to be on the prospects, it would appear as though much of the discourse has shifted over to the likes of Aaron Rodgers. It was reported this afternoon that Rodgers is no longer happy with the Packers and would actually like to go elsewhere. The San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders are all teams that are on Rodgers' wishlist and many are keeping tabs on what will happen to him tonight.

The news has sent shockwaves throughout the NFL and some players are even commenting on the news. For instance, Patrick Mahomes had something to say about it all as he took to Twitter with a funny comment about what the Draft is about to look like.

"Well i see draft weekend is going to be pretty interesting," Mahomes explained with some laughing emojis. If you are a Packers fan, this isn't so amusing as it could very well spell the end of your franchise quarterback's tenure in Green Bay.

For now, there is still a lot that could happen

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images