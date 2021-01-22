Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been an undeniable force for three-straight seasons. Their offense has been historically good and it feels like Andy Reid gets all of the credit. However, there is another man who is largely responsible for the team's success and that man is none other than offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Over the last two years, Bieniemy has been consistently passed over when it comes to head coaching jobs, and fans, as well as the media, are trying to figure out why this is the case. Prior to the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game this weekend, Mahomes was asked about Bieniemy's lack of a head coaching job and as the quarterback noted, it's simply ridiculous.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

“It’s crazy, would be the best word to describe it,” Mahomes said. “To see the stuff that comes out and then knowing the man that he is and the coach that he is every single day, you don’t understand where the stuff comes from. You understand how great of a coach he is, how great of a person he his, how great of a leader he is. And so, it’s crazy that he hasn’t gotten his chance to become a head coach. But I promise you, he’ll keep grinding and keep getting better and better and keep helping us out — which is a positive at the end of the day. And, hopefully, help us continue to go to these AFC Championship Games and go to more Super Bowls.”

If the Chiefs win a Super Bowl this year, then it stands to reason that Bieniemy should get more looks in 2022. Regardless, it's disheartening to see a coach with so much talent, continue to get passed up in favor of head coaches who simply don't have the same experience or achievements.

