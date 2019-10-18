Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL right now in terms of both talent and production. He has been doing a phenomenal job with the Kansas City Chiefs and as we head into the middle part of the season, the Chiefs will be relying on him so they can make a deep playoff run. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Mahomes went down with a knee injury last night and this morning, he underwent an MRI.

According to the likes of Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, Mahomes' MRI came back with overwhelmingly positive results as it was revealed that he suffered a dislocated knee cap. No other damage came from this injury and it seems like he'll only be missing three weeks before coming back.

While you never want to lose your starting QB for three games, it's a much better outlook than an entire season which is what some fans were fearful of. Now, Mahomes can focus on rehabbing his knee and his ankle which he has had some issues with over the last few weeks.

If you're a Chiefs fan, this news should be music to your ears. The team currently sits at a record of 5-2 and play in one of the weaker divisions in the league. If Matt Moore can play marginally well, the Chiefs should be able to maintain first place in the AFC West.