The WWE is sending a custom championship belt to Kansas City in celebration of the Chiefs' first Super Bowl victory in 50 years. WWE icon Triple H shared a first look at the special edition Heavyweight Championship on Monday afternoon, congratulating head coach Andy Reid and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes, as well as the rest of Chiefs Kingdom.

The black Heavyweight Championship is highlighted by an enormous, bejeweled WWE logo on the front, flanked by red side plates bearing the Chiefs logo and "Super Bowl LIV Champions."

The Chiefs join the likes of the 2019 Toronto Raptors, New England Patriots, the WNBA’s Seattle Storm and MLB’s Boston Red Sox, as some of the other professional sports franchises that have received custom WWE Titles in honor of their championship performances.

If everything goes according to plan, there may very well be several WWE Heavyweight Championships headed to Arrowhead Stadium in the near future. Mahomes, who is now eligible for an extension after completing three seasons, spoke about his desire to win a lot of football games in KC for a long time coming.

"That's stuff that's handled with other people,'' Mahomes said Monday, according to ESPN. "Obviously, I want to be in Kansas City for a long time. I understand that and also I want to win a lot of football games here. "For me, it's kind of letting that stuff handle itself. I'm in a great organization. I have a great team of guys working for me, guys and girls. For me, it's about trusting those people and finding the best way to do it in order to have the best team around me.''

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images