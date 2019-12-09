New England Patriots fans are some of the most passionate in the entire world and it's easy to understand why. The team is one of the best dynasties in sports history as Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have won six Super Bowls in 20 years. Last night, the Patriots took on the Kansas City Chiefs in what was a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game. In the end, the Chiefs came away with the win by a score of 23-16. It was a fairly entertaining game although, for the girlfriend of Chiefs QB Partick Mahomes, it was quite a harrowing experience.

Brittany Matthews was at Gilette Stadium to take in the game and throughout the match, she tweeted about her experience with the Patriots fans around her. As she explains, they were being quite rowdy and at times, they were even harassing her.

After the game, Matthews made sure to get a jab in against the Patriots and their fans. Of course, Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire league and has the potential to win a Super Bowl someday. Matthews made sure to highlight this while throwing shade at the Patriots' previous six Super Bowls.

While Mahomes hasn't weighed in on what happened, we're sure he's excited to have someone like Matthews in his corner.