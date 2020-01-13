Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs looked down and out against the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. They were down 24-0 early in the second quarter and they looked like they had absolutely no chance of coming back. Eventually, Patrick Mahomes and company turned on the jets and scored six straight touchdowns before winning the game 51-31. It was an incredible game that no one was expecting. Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium were treated to an absolute clinic that they will remember for a very long time.

According to TMZ, Mahomes' girlfriend Brittany Mathews was at the game watching from above in a suite. Her and her friends went berzerk at the sight of the Chiefs comeback and Mathews was leading the charge. She could be seen screaming while running across the room as her boyfriend put on a show for the Kansas City crowd.

Next Sunday, the Chiefs will be taking on the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. With a huge home game on the horizon, we're sure Mathews will be on tap to give her man even more encouragement. She has been a fixture at Chiefs games for a while now and we're sure she'll be excited for a potential Super Bowl appearance.