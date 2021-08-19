Patrick Mahomes is one of the biggest stars in the NFL right now and in light of his deal with Adidas, it should be no surprise that he is getting his own signature shoe. Mahomes has the potential to be one of the best quarterbacks of all time, and with this in mind, Adidas is looking to cash in on the hype early.

This past week, the Adidas Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX was revealed to the world in a new "Game Time" colorway that features a highlighter yellow upper and a white-gum midsole. As you can see in the images below, the shoe has an athleisure vibe to it, all while Mahomes' gladiator logo is placed squarely on the tongue. These elements come together to form a solid new shoe that will certainly receive a plethora of colorways over the coming months.

If you are interested in copping a pair of the Adidas Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX "Game Time," you will be able to do so as of tomorrow, August 20th for a modest price of $130 USD. Let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments section below. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to give you the latest updates on these.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas