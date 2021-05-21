Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and he has a real opportunity to become of the greatest to ever step on the field. Having said that, it should be obvious to everyone that he is one of the best people to speak on what can and can't work for the game of football. There are plenty of areas where the officiating can improve, and Mahomes wants to make sure that the game is in good hands for the foreseeable future.

During an appearance on the WHOOP Podcast, Mahomes spoke about the NFL rules and how every football should actually be microchipped. The Chiefs quarterback says this microchip could determine whether or not a player has crossed the goal line during a situation where the ref simply can't tell where the ball is.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"I feel like the chip in the ball has gotta happen at some point," Mahomes said. "If you cross the line, it just tells you, touchdown. There is literally no way you can tell if he’s in the end zone or not and like, it’s just whatever they call."

While this seems like a good idea, the main issue is how this doesn't take into consideration whether or not a player was down by contact before breaking the plane. Needless to say, it sounds good in theory but we probably won't see it happen anytime soon.