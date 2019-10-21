Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down with a dislocated kneecap and a high ankle sprain during Thursday's victory over the Denver Broncos, but he could be ready to return in just three weeks time. In fact, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the reigning NFL MVP might be back in the lineup even sooner than three weeks, although the Chiefs are obviously not going to force him back until he is fully healthy.

Mahomes posted the following message on instagram on Sunday: "God was watching over me on that field! My brothers held it down! We keep it moving forward!"

MRI results on Mahomes' knee were as good as the team could have hoped for, it just remains to be seen how quickly he'll be able to recover and get back on the field. So far this season, Mahomes has completed 65% of his passes for 2,180 yards with 15 touchdowns and just one interception. In his absence, KC will turn to veteran backup Matt Moore.

The Chiefs sit atop the AFC West with a record of 5-2 as they prepare for a Sunday night showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 8. They'll host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, followed by a pair of road games against the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers before their bye week in Week 12.