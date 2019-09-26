Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes has picked up right where he left off last season, and there doesn't appear to be any defense in the league that can hang with the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs offense.

Through three games, Mahomes leads the league in passing yards (1,195) and touchdown passes (10) and he is yet to turn the ball over. Needless to say, the Chiefs are 3-0 as they head into their Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

And as Mahomes continues to solidify himself as one of the game's greatest QBs, the expectation is that he'll be signing an extension with KC worth more than $200 million this summer. Of course, that would be the largest contract in NFL history by a wide margin, and far more than the four-year, $16.42 million rookie contract that Mahomes is currently playing on.

In addition to the historic payday on the horizon, Mahomes has already proven to be one of the league's most marketable superstars. His partnership with Adidas recently resulted in the release of an exclusive "Showtime Mahomes" Adidas AM4 sneaker collab, which pays tribute to his MVP award.

He also became the first-ever football player to sign an endorsement deal with Oakley and was the face of the brand's Ahyris sunglass collection, as well as their Prizm shades.