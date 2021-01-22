Patrick Mahomes is the face of the Kansas City Chiefs franchise and in many respects, he is the current face of the league. He is easily one of the best QB talents in quite some time and after winning a Super Bowl last season, he cemented himself as a bonafide superstar. Now, the Chiefs are in the middle of yet another run, and on Sunday, they will be taking on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

Leading up to the game, there has been discussion surrounding whether or not Mahomes would be able to play considering he was in concussion protocol following a hit against the Cleveland Browns. After a couple of days at practice, it was revealed today by Mahomes himself that he will, indeed, be lacing them up on Sunday.

Chiefs fans are breathing a huge sigh of relief right now because, without Mahomes, their chances on Sunday would be fairly slim. While Chad Henne did a fine job replacing Mahomes last Sunday, it's clear that the entire offense goes through their superstar QB. Not to mention, the Bills have a potent offense and the Chiefs will need Mahomes under center in order to keep up.

Let us know who you think is going to win the game, in the comments below. Also, be sure to stay tuned for more news coming out of the NFL.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images