Patrick Mahomes miraculously led his Kansas City Chiefs to a come front behind victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 this past weekend. The final score was 31-20 despite the team being down 10-20 with just eight minutes left in the game. Today, the Chiefs are in the streets of Kansas City where they are celebrating their big win with a humongous parade. Fans from throughout Missouri are in town to check out the parade and so far it's been a tremendous party.

Perhaps the person having the most fun right now is Mahomes himself. The Super Bowl MVP was seen chugging beers on the team's parade float, while also throwing the football to fans in the crowd. In one of the clips, Mahomes throws a pretty nice dime that's caught perfectly by the fan below.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are well on their way to becoming a dynasty, especially if they're able to keep their core. Their quarterback is the best in the game right now and he is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Super Bowls aren't guaranteed but if you're a person who likes to bet, it would be smart to put some money on the Chiefs coming back for another parade sometime in the near future.