Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire league, and he has certainly been aided over the years by some amazing weapons at wide receiver. Of course, his main weapon is none other than Tyreek Hill, who was just traded to the Miami Dolphins. Now, Mahomes is going to have to play without one of the best players in the entire league, which is certainly going to be difficult. Not to mention, the AFC West keeps getting better, which means Mahomes will have to up his game.

Recently, Mahomes got to speak to Sports Illustrated where he went in-depth on Hill's departure. Mahomes noted that he was pretty surprised by it all and that he was very disappointed to see his man go. Mahomes also went on to say that Hill is a phenomenal talent who will be missed by the franchise.

“It more surprised me whenever it got to the point where we were really considering trading him,” Mahomes said. “They kept me updated the entire time; I knew the extension talks were going on. And then I knew when he got the permission to seek to get traded. But I mean, still, I played my entire career with Tyreek, so definitely, there was a little bit of shock when he got traded.

“At the same time, they kept me involved the entire process, and I know that we made a tremendous effort to try to keep him in Kansas City. Tyreek, he’s such a tremendous player, he got what he deserved. I’m happy for him. And he’s at a place where he has a home and he’s closer to family and stuff. So I’m very happy for him. We had to move forward.”

The Chiefs still have a very solid roster, however, Hill's departure definitely leaves them with a huge hole that will be very hard to fill. It's going to take a while before the Chiefs are able to reckon with their star wide receiver's absence.

