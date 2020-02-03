Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the world last night as they mounted an impressive comeback in the fourth quarter to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years. Head coach Andy Reid was looking to win his first-ever championship and get the weight of never winning off of his back. Mahomes is now the youngest player to win NFL MVP and a Super Bowl which certainly makes him one of the most impressive players the league has ever seen.

Immediately after winning the big game, the Chiefs celebrated in exciting fashion. At first, it started with some dancing in the locker room. Eventually, the team headed to a party bus where Patrick Mahomes was yelling excitedly at Reid who was showing off the shiney Lombardi trophy. From there, the team went to a nightclub where Mahomes was front and center throughout the night.

This morning, Reid was asked about his celebration and explained how he spent it with his "trophy wife." It's clear both Mahomes and Reid had a great time following their big win and all in all, it's well deserved. The Chiefs could have easily won the championship last year so it's nice to see them pull it off in such a short amount of time.

With that being said, who do you think is going to win it next year?

