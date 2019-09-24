Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Adidas have teamed up to release an exclusive colorway of the Adidas AM4, paying homage to the MVP award he took home last season.

Dubbed the "Showtime Mahomes" Adidas AM4, the special edition sneaker comes equipped with a pristine, white primeknit upper, highlighted by metallic gold three stripes branding and bold "MVP" text stamped across the upper in black. Additional details include a black sock liner and a heel tab etched with Mahomes' signature, as well as a white, cloud-like Boost midsole sitting on top of a black rubber outsole.

The Adidas AM4 "Showtime Mahomes" is officially slated to arrive at Adidas.com and select Adidas retailers on Tuesday, September 24 for the retail price of $150. That said, the kicks have already popped up at spots like Eastbay so you can grab a pair early if you're feeling the look.

Click here for the Eastbay purchase link, and continue scrolling for the official images.

Adidas AM4 Showtime Mahomes/Adidas

