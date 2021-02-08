Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs struggled last night during Super Bowl LV as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept a stranglehold on them the entire game. It was a fairly sad turn of events for the Chiefs who have consistently been one of the best offensive teams in the league. However, the Bucs defense has one of their strongest performances of the entire year, and it was just too much for Mahomes to overcome as his team simply didn't have any gas in the tank.

Following the game, Mahomes took to Twitter where he got to address his fans about everything that went down. Mahomes was gracious in defeat and urged fans to hold tight as this won't be their last time in the Super Bowl.

"Thank you #ChiefsKingdom for all the support. Wasn’t the way we wanted it to end, but we will be back!" he wrote.

The Chiefs have an extremely strong core of players, and there is no denying that they will continue to be a force in the AFC, for years to come. Regardless, losing a Super Bowl is never easy although it's a learning experience that Mahomes will be eager to bounce back from.

Needless to say, it's not over for this team.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images