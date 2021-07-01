Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has apologized to Chris Paul for shoving the veteran point guard during the Suns' 130-103 Game 6 victory in the Western Conference Finals. Beverley says that his emotions got the best of him during that moment.

"@CP3 emotions got the best of me last night gang," Beverley wrote. "My bad wasn’t meant for you. Congrats on making it to the Finals. Best of Luck."

Paul has yet to respond publically to the apology.



Harry How / Getty Images

Suns forward Jae Crowder said that Beverley's shove, which netted him an ejection, was the moment that he knew the team had broken the Clippers.

"We know they were broke. We know we broke them," Crowder told reporters Wednesday. "There's no better sign of defeat than during that moment. ... Once we knew we got the game won, we knew at some point they would break. I think that's basically what you saw. You saw a breaking point with one of their leaders in that locker room. And that's a great feeling to have, especially in the playoffs, such a great feeling."

A group of fans also got into a brawl in the stands during the game.

[Via]