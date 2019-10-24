Patrick Beverley has developed quite a reputation for himself in the NBA as one of the hardest defenders to play against. He is always directly in your face and doesn't allow players to get any space on him. With this being said, it's no surprise that he had a solid game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Clippers opener on Tuesday night. After the game, Beverley made some headlines because he was seen in the locker room yelling at the likes of Max Kellerman from ESPN's First Take.

Yesterday, Beverley was fined $25,000 by the NBA for a separate incident, according to TMZ. At the end of the game, Beverley was so happy that his team won that he took the ball and threw it into the stands while he was right next to the official. Well, as you can imagine, you're not allowed to do that and the league immediately took notice.

Incidents like this are why we love Beverley so we hope he doesn't stop now because of a little fine. If you remember, Beverley signed a nice big extension this offseason so we're sure the fine won't make too much of a dent for him.

As far as the Clippers are concerned, they're going to be winning a whole lot of games this season so Beverley will have to suppress his temptation to throw the ball around.