Los Angeles Clippers guard, Patrick Beverley, claims that guarding Lebron James is a breeze. Earlier today (March 8), the Clippers faced off against the Lakers and fell to the 16-time NBA Champions 112-103. The season series between the two is now 2-1, with the Clippers currently in the lead. However, Lebron James and the Lakers asserted themselves today forcing the new-look Clippers to stay defensive-minded throughout the entire 48-minute exhibition match. Unfortunately for the Clippers, James was nearly impossible to contain as he notched a total of 28 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds in 35 minutes of action.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

During Beverley's post-game interview, a journalist present asked the 6'1 guard what the challenges are guarding the future Hall of Famer to which he instantaneously responded, "no challenge." The interviewer attempted to ask another question to which Beverley cut him off repeating himself stating, "no challenge." In a third attempt to rephrase the question, the journalist asked Beverley again about guarding Lebron James as he responded, "it's not hard at all (to guard James)."

In the past, Beverley has had success guarding Lebron James as he executed a game-deciding block against the 6'8 point-forward in the fourth quarter of the primetime Christmas day earlier this season. But, this time around James and the Lakers got the last laugh against the Clippers pulling through to win the game down the stretch of their matchup Sunday afternoon.

Come playoff time, a Clippers-Lakers series can be the deciding factor of who will be crowned this year's NBA champion. Hopefully, Patrick Beverley and his Clipper teammates can remain healthy to provide basketball fans with some high-quality sports moments that will go down in history.

Check out the full highlights from today's Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers game in the video provided below.