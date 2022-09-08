Patrick Beverley's addition to the Los Angeles Lakers has led to quite a few hot takes, especially since there are a lot of stakes involved for Russell Westbrook. These two play the same position and will have to co-exist, even despite having a highly-publicized beef. The two seem to be fixing their relationship but not everyone is convinced it will work.

One such person is Skip Bayless, who recently took to Twitter with quite a bit of skepticism. Bayless believes Pat Bev will work very hard, but it will ultimately be Russ who brings the vibe down.

"PatBev will do everything in his professional power to make it work with Russ," Skip wrote. "But - despite the show Westbrook put on today as PatBev was introduced to the media - he will once again PB's worst enemy if PB starts taking Russ' minutes. Russ is about Russ, not winning."

Unsurprisingly, Beverley completely disagrees with this assessment, and he made that feeling be known on social media, saying "Naw Skip I have a good feeling about this."

The Lakers are going to be a very interesting team this season, although it might not be for the best reasons. Beverley is a vocal player, and if Russ doesn't play like a good teammate, then this union could become a disaster for the purple and gold.

