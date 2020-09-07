Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Clippers has always been known as a gritty player who gives it his all on every single play. Whenever Beverley is out on the court, you can pretty well sure that he is going to wreak havoc on the other team's offense. His playing style has certainly polarized fans although it's clear that Clippers supporters love having Pat Bev on their team.

Unfortunately for Beverley and the Clippers, Saturday night was a rough go for the team as they fell to the Denver Nuggets in what was an abysmal first half. At one point, Beverley was extremely upset with the officiating and yelled at one of the referees. Typically, these instances are brushed off, however, if the verbal abuse is too much, the player can get fined. This time around, that is exactly what happened as Beverley was hit with a $25,000 fine, today.

Considering Beverley's salary, the fine won't hurt him too much although you still never want to have your pay docked, for any reason.

Tonight, Beverley and the Clippers will have a shot at redemption as Game 3 goes down at 9 PM EST. Whomever wins this game will take a definitive lead in the series.