Patrick Beverley is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers which means he will now get to play with the likes of Russell Westbrook. These two used to have a feud with one another, although now, it seems like they are mending fences. A report from Marc Stein came out yesterday and it details how Beverley reached out to Westbrook to dead their beef.

This is news that is music to the ears of Lakers fans as they want to see these two work out. Unfortunately for Beverley, this is not a story that he wanted to see turned into a big deal. The new Lakers star is just going about his business, and yesterday, he got a lesson in Lakers media.

David Berding/Getty Images

While taking to Twitter, Beverley stated that he just wants to get to work, and he doesn't want to see every little thing turned into a bigger story than it actually is.

"So I’m guessing this how it works in LA. Something all the time huh," Beverley wrote. "We Excited and We hungry. Watch us Work."

The Lakers are going to be an interesting team to watch this season, and Beverley will be a big reason why. Hopefully, this goes well for the Lakers, who are known for some less-than-stellar personnel decisions.