Patrick Beverley is known as one of the pettiest players in the entire NBA. Whenever he plays defense, you can expect him to be in people's faces, and he always seems to make players mad with his style of play. He is a guy that you love to have on your team, but hate to play against, and it is ultimately why he has enjoyed sustained success in the league.

Back in 2019, Beverley had a run-in with Russell Westbrook, which led to some now-infamous comments by Russ who dissed Beverley by saying "Pat Bev trick y’all, man, like he playing defense. He don’t guard nobody, man. He just running around, doing nothing.”

Harry How/Getty Images

This season, Russ is playing some of the worst basketball of his career, and Beverley has certainly taken notice. So much so that Beverley decided to take to Twitter yesterday, where he threw Russ' diss from two years ago, right back into his face.

"I remember when somebody said all I do is run around and I trick y’all, well my boy is The Real Magician this year," Pat Bev said.

This tweet had a lot of basketball fans talking, and ultimately agreeing with Beverley. The Timberwolves star had been waiting years to get that diss off of his chest, and now, he can finally move on.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the NBA world.