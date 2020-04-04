Patrick Beverley is one of the most ruthless trash-talkers in the entire NBA so it shouldn't be that much of a surprise that he brings that exact same energy when it comes to gaming. Beverley is actually participating in the NBA 2K Players-Only tournament which is being put on by the NBA and ESPN. Last night was the first full slate of games and Beverley got to take on Hassan Whiteside of the Portland Trail Blazers.

In the end, Beverley came away with a devastating 85-54 victory as he played with the Milwaukee Bucks and Whiteside used the Los Angeles Lakers. As you can see from the clip below, Beverley came through with quite a bit of trash talk and was relentless every time he scored a bucket. All Whiteside could do was laugh but there was certainly some envy deep down inside of him.

All of the players were ranked based on their 2K ratings which meant Whiteside was a third seed and Beverley a 14th. Considering these ranks aren't based on actual video game skill, this upset shouldn't come as a surprise. For instance, Derrick Jones Jr. beat Kevin Durant despite the latter being the first seed of the whole tournament.

It remains to be seen who Beverley will play next so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.