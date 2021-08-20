Patrick Beverley is one of the best defensive players in the entire NBA and it's well-documented that is the type of guy you just don't want to play against. Most players would agree that they would much rather have Beverley on their team as he is a guy who will battle in the trenches all while coming up with key defensive stops when it matters most.

Over the past week, Beverley has been traded twice. At first, he was sent to the Memphis Grizzlies and from there, he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. These are huge downgrades from the Clippers, however, Beverley remains optimistic about the future.

Harry How/Getty Images

Following these trades, many on Twitter looked to recall the time he told Steph Curry that the next five years were his. Of course, this trash talk was said in response to the Clippers getting Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Now, Beverley is denying ever saying that all while claiming how Twitter has been perpetuating a false narrative for two years.

"Yal gotta chill. Never said this ever. Stop listening to the internet. Funny as shit tho," he wrote.

Twitter loves to lie on certain players, so it should come as no surprise that this line was simply untrue. However, Beverley himself could be lying here, so we'll just have to wait on Curry's response to it all.

