Patrick Beverley is angling to become the next broadcasting superstar on ESPN. With JJ Redick and Tim Legler bringing real analysis to the table, Beverley is looking to throw a wrench in all of that. Over the last couple of days, Beverley has been launching a plethora of hot takes, and many fans are taking notice.

For instance, yesterday, he offered up some surprising slander of Chris Paul. He basically called the point guard a scrub who can't guard anyone. It was incredibly disrespectful, but fans on Twitter were eating it up as Paul had just made a fool out of himself in Game 7 of the Phoenix Suns' second-round series against the Dallas Mavericks.

Today, Beverley was back on ESPN, although this time, he was talking about James Harden. When asked if he would give Harden a max contract, Beverley said he would give Harden the "super-duper-duper-max." This is an incredibly odd take especially when you consider how Harden has been terrible over the past season. He is no longer the player he used to be, and with Beverley calling him "unguardable," it is clear that the Timberwolves star is mentally stuck in the year 2017.

Harden is a player who will now have to ease into a facilitator role and that is not worth a max deal. Having said that, the Sixers are going to be doing everything they can to keep him.

Let's just hope Beverley remains an analyst and not an NBA GM.