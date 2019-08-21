Former NBA player Royce White created a stir on social media this week by criticizing LeBron James and the Lakers for failing to sign free agent forward Carmelo Anthony. As part of White's rant, he blasted the Lakers' decision to sign Jared Dudley, a guy that, according to White, 'can't hold Carmelo's jockstrap.'

White's comments about LeBron and the Lakers also caught the attention of Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley, who made it clear that he supports White's message, shown below.

"LeBron is walking around like he's the face & voice of the players. How is he letting his banana boat brother hang out there in the wings & they go sign Jared Dudley? If anybody thinks Dudley can hold Carmelo's jockstrap, I'll slap them."

Beverley quote-tweeted those comments on Tuesday night, adding, "He ain't said nothing wrong. #NoCap."

Dudley also responded on twitter by praising Carmelo as a first ballot Hall of Famer. He also stated that it isn't him vs Melo, and labeled White, "uninformed."

Dudley's since-deleted tweet reads: