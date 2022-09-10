Pat Stay's sudden passing sent shockwaves throughout the hip-hop world last weekend. As we previously reported, Stay was stabbed in the early morning of Sunday, September 4th while spending an evening in Halifax, Nova Scotia, right outside of his hometown of Dartmouth.

Immediately after his passing, Stay received a plethora of tributes on social media, especially from those in the battle rap community. Stay was considered a legend in those corners, and even received recognition from some of the best MCs in the entire world, including Eminem, Joe Budden, and Drake.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NEON

In the immediate aftermath of his homicide, Halifax police began a thorough investigation into what happened. Recently, they had been looking for a phone that could have been left at the scene of the crime. Now, they have reportedly arrested someone in connection with the homicide. Per a report from Halifax.ca, the person who was arrested is a 31-year-old man although his identity has not been revealed.

Police have also claimed that the stabbing was not a random incident, although they haven't expanded on what a possible motive could have been. The investigation remains ongoing, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

