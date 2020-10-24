Miami Heat team president Pat Riley says the organization's top priority in the offseason will be to resign players already on the roster, rather than pursue blockbuster free agents.

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

"We have a good idea of what we want to do,'' Riley told reporters, according to ESPN. "We know what our priorities are. It is to take care of the players that we have, that we have to make decisions on almost immediately. We know Bam has a decision to make and we do with him. We know the guys that have sacrificed for us that we really like, our free agents, especially Goran.''

The Heat will have to handle All-Star center Bam Adebayo, who is eligible for a contract extension, as well as veteran guard Goran Dragic, who is set to become a free agent. A handful of role players including Kelly Olynyk, Meyers Leonard, Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill, and Derrick Jones Jr will all also need new deals.

Despite the primary goal, Riley didn't close the door on bringing in anyone new: "I just think we need to remain fluid,'' Riley said. "Once we get all the numbers and we get everything down, we get the schedule, we know when the dates are, and what the rules are in everything, once we get all of that, we're going to remain fluid. And whatever presents itself to us, we'll look at it.''

