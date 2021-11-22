Earlier this year, Meyers Leonard was swiftly kicked off of the Miami Heat following an outburst on Twitch in which he yelled an anti-Semitic slur. The entire clip immediately went viral and Leonard was forced to issue an apology, all while attempting to build up his reputation again. It was a reminder that your opportunities can rightfully be taken away in an instant if you use language that can offend millions of people.

Since that time, Leonard has been doing work with Jewish organizations as a way to atone for what he did wrong. He has done some youth basketball showcases, and it's clear that he still wants to play in the NBA again, someday. In fact, Leonard's former boss Pat Riley is confident that a team will take a chance on Leonard in the near future.

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

"He's going to play basketball again," Riley said simply. "He will." Riley won't confirm or deny whether or not it will be the Heat who will deliver that chance, however, stranger things have happened before. At the end of the day, Leonard is a role player, and when you have an outburst like that, it's hard to work your way back, especially if you're not a superstar talent.

