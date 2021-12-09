Ever since retiring from the NFL in 2016, Pat McAfee has become a beloved personality in the sports media world. The Pat McAfee Show has received praise from fans thanks to his honest outlook on sports, while also providing great interviews with the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Shams Charania, Ian Rapoport, and many more.

When it comes to McAfee's show, him and his crew are very big on sports betting and for the last few years, they have been sponsored by FanDuel. Today, it was revealed that both sides would be extending their partnership, although this time around, it would come at a much greater cost.

As Rapoport explained on Twitter, the new deal will be for four years, with an opt-out after three. As for the price tag of the deal, Charania revealed that McAfee's show would rake in $30 million per year. That's a lot of cash for a show like McAfee's, and there is no doubt that it will go a long way for all of those who work on the show.

McAfee continues to be a force in sports media, and with his personality front and center, it feels like he will be around for a very long time.

