A legendary actress who was known for her expansive career is being remembered. Although Pat Carroll's resumé hosts dozens of appearances alongside well-respected entertainers, she is most widely known for being the voice of Ursula in 1989's The Little Mermaid. Before she was etched in Disney history as one of its most celebrated animated Sea Witch villains, fans could find Carroll's voice in various animated series including Pound Puppies, Garfield, and Yogi's Treasure Hunt.

Carroll's daughter, Kerry Karsian, confirmed the actress's death with The Hollywood Reporter. The comedian passed away at her Massachusetts home after succumbing to pneumonia. She was 95.

Aside from her voice-over credits, Carroll was known for her quips as a bubbly personality and brought her sketch comedy talents to The Ceasar Hour. In 1957, she won an Emmy for her performance in the series.

Among her accolades is a Grammy win for Best Spoken World Album in 1981 as well as a nomination for a Tony Award. In her elder years, Carroll would rarely make appearances, but she would host events where she read The Little Mermaid books to children. Unsurprisingly, her talents and accomplishments are being revisited by those who admired her work.

We send our sincerest condolences to her loved ones. Check out a few tributes below.

[via]