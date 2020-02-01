The Grammys were overrun with outrageous outfits that are way out of budget for the average American, but Georgia rapper Pastor Troy took aim at 20-year-old Lil Nas X in a recently deleted Instagram post. The 42-year-old hip hop personality seemed to take issue with the "Old Town Road" artist's pink suit and...well...gay people kissing in an Applebees commercial.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer / Getty Images

Pastor Troy wrote:

"Welp, Guess I won’t be winning a GRAMMY...If this what I gotta wear. They love to push this shit on Our Kids!! The other day @applebees had some punks kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks. First Thing My 14 yr old Son said was, “F**** Applebee’s” And It Brought Joy to My Heart!! He sees it...their agenda to take the masculinity from Men, Black Men Especially. Some may say, “He Making Money!!” Rupaul do too, but I ain’t bumping his CD!!! Integrity is Priceless. Y’all Better open that 3rd Eye and let your Sons Know What Is Real...Or They Ass Gone Be Headed Down That Old Town Road Foreal!!~P.T. #TheyGoneRiiiiiiddddeeeTil theycantnomore #BlackOwnedandIndependent #NotMySons #ItAintWorthIt #Taketheroadlesstraveled #Youwillstillgetthere #DSGB #Wontbeonmypagelong."

He would later double down on his remarks while dropping the word "f*g" in the process, and social media users were quick to call him homophobic. However, Pastor Troy has resurfaced once again and visited The Morning Hustle to deny those claims. He said: “I’m not homophobic at all. I’ve been in this rap game for 20 years I done took more pictures with gays, transvestites, all that. It’s not my concern what you are or what you do. Just because I took a picture with this person doesn’t mean I gotta go home and tell my son, ‘Hey man, it’s alright to be gay. I just took this picture with this gay person, it’s cool now.’ It ain’t.” Check out his clip in full below.