Free speech in America provides us all with the ability to say how we feel without legal ramifications, but unfortunately it doesn't protect you from public ridicule. Rapper Pastor Troy found that out the hard way recently when we decided to make some seriously homophobic comments towards Lil Nas X and, oddly, nationwide eatery chain Applebees.

It all started with the Instagram post seen above, which may or may not be deleted by the time you read this. Troy felt some type of way about Lil Nas X's vibrantly pink cowboy outfit that he wore to the 2020 GRAMMYs this past Sunday (Jan 26), writing a longwinded caption that spelled out his distaste. We've copied it below so you all can read it in the event he removes it off the Gram:

"Welp, Guess I won’t be winning a GRAMMY...If this what I gotta wear. They love to push this shit on Our Kids!! The other day @applebees had some punks kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks. First Thing My 14 yr old Son said was, “F**** Applebee’s” And It Brought Joy to My Heart!! He sees it...their agenda to take the masculinity from Men, Black Men Especially. Some may say, “He Making Money!!” Rupaul do too, but I ain’t bumping his CD!!! Integrity is Priceless. Y’all Better open that 3rd Eye and let your Sons Know What Is Real...Or They Ass Gone Be Headed Down That Old Town Road Foreal!!~P.T. #TheyGoneRiiiiiiddddeeeTil theycantnomore #BlackOwnedandIndependent #NotMySons #ItAintWorthIt #Taketheroadlesstraveled #Youwillstillgetthere #DSGB #Wontbeonmypagelong."

Being anti-gay in 2020 is ironically as frowned upon as it once was to actually be gay many decades ago, making Pastor Troy's comments just not seem like the smartest thing to do for someone with 176,000 followers and a rap career that we'd expect he want to keep afloat. Feel how you want and definitely stick to your beliefs, but when they conflict with simple human decency it's best to just go with the old saying that goes "if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all."

Sadly, Troy doubled down on his comments by posting an actual video response shortly after, even saying the harsh "F" word used as a derogatory slur towards gay men:

Of course, many people on social media gave him the roasting he may have been asking for. Take a look below at some of the responses to his homophobic rant, including a hilarious one from Lil Nas X himself, and debate the dynamics of free speech in our comment section below: